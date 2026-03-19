Gautam Gambhir moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights against misuse of his identity via deepfakes

Fresh after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 at home a week ago, India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has moved to Delhi High Court, seeking comprehensive protection of his personality and publicity rights against a coordinated campaign of digital impersonation, AI-generated deepfakes, and unauthorised commercial exploitation.

A two-time former World Cup-winning Indian cricketer, Gambhir filed a civil suit before the High Court of Delhi (C.S. (COMM.) of 2026). Damages of ₹2.5 crore have been claimed, alongside prayers for rendition of accounts, permanent injunction, and takedown of all infringing content.

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The suit invokes the Copyright Act 1957, Trade Marks Act 1999, and the Commercial Courts Act 2015, and draws upon a robust body of Delhi High Court jurisprudence -- including landmark rulings in Amitabh Bachchan v. Rajat Nagi, Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India, and the recent Sunil Gavaskar v. Cricket Tak & Ors. -- that firmly establish personality rights as proprietary, enforceable rights extending to AI-driven exploitation.

Against whom Gautam Gambhir filed suit - full list JanKey Frames Bhupendra Paintola Legends Revolution gustakhedits cricket_memer45 GemsOfCrickets Crickaith Sunny Upadhyay @imRavY_ Amazon Flipkart Meta Platforms Inc., X Corp. Google LLC/YouTube Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Department of Telecommunications The suit seeks a permanent injunction restraining all defendants from using, reproducing, or exploiting Gambhir's name, image, voice, or persona - including through AI, deepfake technology, morphing, and face-swapping -- without his express written consent. An urgent application for ex-parte ad-interim injunction has simultaneously been filed under Order XXXIX, Rules 1 & 2 CPC, requesting immediate takedown of all infringing content and a freeze on further dissemination pending final hearing.

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What did Gautam Gambhir say? In a statement, Gambhir stated that his voice, face and name has been used by anonymous accounts to spread misinformation and generate revenue at his expense. “My identity -- my name, my face, my voice -- has been weaponised by anonymous accounts to spread misinformation and generate revenue at my expense,” the Indian head coach stated.

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"This is not a matter of personal hurt; it is a matter of law, dignity, and the protection every public figure deserves in the age of artificial intelligence," added Gambhir. According to ANI, Gambhir's legal team documented a sharp alarming rise in late 2025 in fabricated digital content across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Facebook.

Highlights of Gambhir's identity misuse

The fraudulent post in the name of Gautam Gambhir.

The major highlight of misuse of identity of Gambhir was a "resignation announcement" that garnered over 29 lakh views. The fraudulent post came just after India lost to South Africa 0-2 in a home Test series last year.

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Another such incident came in the form of a video which showed Gambhir making remarks about some of the senior India cricketers' participation in the World Cup, which drew over 17 lakh views.

With ANI inputs

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in