Gautam Gambhir personality rights case: Delhi HC orders Meta, Google to take down web links targeting India head coach

In a major development, the Delhi High Court stated that it will an interim pass order to Meta and Google to strike down the objectionable web links targeted at two-time World Cup winner and current India men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir. The decision comes a week after Gambhir filed a civil lawsuit, seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, citing misuse of his name and image through AI generated deepfakes.

The matter was heard by Justice Jyoti Singh. At the outset, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, appearing for Gambhir, thanked the Court for allowing time to correct defects in the application.

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Also Read | Gautam Gambhir moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

He informed the Court that a number of defendants have already taken down the offending content. However, he pointed out that fresh instances and replications are still appearing online and sought a dynamic injunction to address repeated uploads.

According to a Live Law report, after hearing both the parties, Justice Singh stated that she will pass an interim order and ask Meta, Google and Amazon Sellers to take down the infringing content. The Delhi HC also stated that it will ask Google and Meta to give Basic Subscriber Information (BSI), Internet Protocol (IP) login details of the up-loaders.

What did Meta's & Google's counsel say? In the court, Meta's counsel submitted that the infringing URLs and content have been removed and are inaccessible as off Wednesday. A list of URLs were submitted by the Meta's counsel to the Court to justify their position. The court further recorded that one of the URLs was an entire profile.

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“Statement is taken on record. If plaintiff comes across infringing links identical to the subject links; the same shall be brought to notice of defendant no 13 (Meta) through counsel and needful action be taken with 36 hours. It will be open to plaintiff to approach the court,” the court said.

The counsel for Google present at the court, stated that one URL in the complain had already been taken down. “Please give it in writing which have you taken down. All of you sit down. I will pass an order and be done with it,” the court further added and passed over the matter.

Earlier, Gambhir sought ₹2.5 crore in damages from the defendants for allegedly misusing his name and images for commercial gain. In fact, he also reported that several AI-generated deepfake and manipulated videos are being circulated online by falsely attributing statements which he has never made and sought the removal of such misleading content from social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

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List of celebrities with personality rights protected Gambhir became the second former India cricketer after Sunil Gavaskar to have his personality rights protected. Meanwhile, the coordinate benches have earlier passed orders protecting the personality rights of singer Jubin Nautiyal, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, actors Kajol Devgan, R Madhavan and NTR Junior, Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and film producer Karan Johar.

According to Live Law, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too has filed a similar lawsuit. Not just the cricketers and actors and politicians, coordinate benches have also passed orders for protecting the personality rights of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in