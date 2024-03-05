Hamas negotiators, who are in Egypt's Cairo for ceasefire talks, had to extend the negotiations for another day as the first two days ended in a stalemate just as the Ramadan approaches. The 40-day ceasefire involve halting the Israel-Gaza war, freeing Israeli hostages and staving off famine in the Gaza Strip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Cairo talks have been billed as a final hurdle to reach a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel in time for the Ramadan Muslim fasting month, due to begin at the start of next week. During the ceasefire, some Israeli hostages who were abducted during the October 7 attack by the Hamas militants will be exchanged and aid to Gaza will be ramped up.

A Hamas official said, “The delegation will remain in Cairo on Tuesday for more talks, they are expected to wrap up this round later today." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans' court" to press him for a deal," Bassem Naim was quoted as saying by Reuters. However, an Israeli official has said that the country was making all efforts and awaiting a response from the Hamas group.

Meanwhile, the United States has asked the Hamas group to “immediately" accept the ceasefire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We have an opportunity for an immediate ceasefire that can bring hostages home, that can dramatically increase the amount of humanitarian assistance getting to Palestinians who so desperately need it, and then also set the conditions for an enduring resolution," Anthony Blinken said.

On Tuesday, one Indian national died and two others were injured when an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit a plantation in Margaliot on the Israeli border area. The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging its nationals to move to safer areas in the country, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said, “In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

(With Reuters inputs)

