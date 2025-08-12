War on Gaza Narrative? Israel accused of systemic killing of over 180 Palestinian journalists in 22 months

Israel is facing mounting international scrutiny after killing five Al Jazeera journalists in a single strike outside a hospital in Gaza City, including 28-year-old correspondent Anas al-Sharif — one of the enclave’s most prominent war reporters.

Advertisement

Soon after Sharif’s death, the Israeli military repeated an allegation it first made in 2024: that the young reporter was a Hamas operative. The army accused him of fabricating famine reports as part of what it called a “false Hamas campaign on starvation.”

Press freedom groups and rights advocates say these claims, which have not been supported by any publicly available evidence, were used to justify the killing. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) had previously described such allegations as “a death threat” to Sharif.

How dangerous is Gaza for journalists? According to CPJ data, more than 180 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza in the 22 months of the war — the highest reporter death toll recorded in any modern conflict zone. At least 26 of those cases are classed by the group as “targeted killings” that could amount to murder under international law.

Advertisement

Sharif, known for his raw, frontline coverage, became widely recognised outside the region in July when he broke down on live television describing starvation in Gaza. In one of his final social media posts, he seemed to anticipate his fate:

“If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice.”

Allegations of a broader strategy by Israel on Gaza Jodie Ginsberg, CPJ’s chief executive, accused Israel of pursuing a consistent strategy to obstruct independent coverage. She cited the prevention of international reporters from entering Gaza, repeated airstrikes on media offices, and punitive measures against Israeli outlets critical of the war.

As one example, she pointed to a BBC crew that was allowed to film humanitarian aid airdrops from a Jordanian military plane — but was prohibited from showing the destruction and human suffering on the ground.

Advertisement

“This is about narrative control,” Ginsberg said. “If the public sees only carefully curated images, the human cost remains abstract.”

Also Read | Increasing the danger: Journalist killing in Gaza sends a chilling message

Israel's Justification for Killing Palestinian Journalists Israel has published a dossier of documents it says were recovered from Gaza and link Sharif to Hamas. They end in 2021, two years before the war began, and do not even attempt to address his regular appearances live on camera.

A role as one of the most prominent journalists in one of the most closely surveilled places on Earth would be strikingly difficult to combine with command of a Hamas unit during an all-out war.

Documents Israel published after killing another Al Jazeera journalist last year claimed Ismail al-Ghoul was given a military rank when he was 10 years old.

Advertisement

While they marshalled contradictory and unconvincing evidence, the existence of those files reflected Israeli concerns about pressure from western allies, and the need for at least the appearance of compliance with international law.

Inside Israel's so-called ‘Legitimisation Cell’ Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham claims that after the 7 October Hamas attacks, the Israeli military’s intelligence branch, AMAN, established a special “Legitimisation Cell.” Its reported purpose: to collect and disseminate material framing Gazan journalists as militants, thereby making their deaths appear lawful.

Advertisement

Abraham alleges that the unit failed to produce substantive evidence linking reporters to militant groups, yet still pushed for narratives that would “whitewash” their killings.

“I think Israel killed Anas al-Sharif simply because he was a journalist,” Abraham said. “And that’s also why foreign reporters are kept out of Gaza — so the crimes are seen less.”

International reaction and calls for Israel's accountability The deaths of the Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza have drawn condemnation from press freedom advocates and human rights organisations. CPJ has demanded an independent investigation, while Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the pattern of killings “cannot be dismissed as accidental or collateral.”

UN officials have repeatedly called for unfettered access for international media, warning that the absence of independent verification fuels misinformation and entrenches impunity.

Advertisement

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is already examining potential war crimes in Gaza, but it remains unclear whether the killing of journalists will be formally investigated as part of that process.

A war on information in Gaza For Palestinians in Gaza, and the world over, local and a few international journalists are often the only source of real-time information. With telecommunications infrastructure repeatedly knocked out and foreign press barred, reporters like Sharif have been the public’s eyes and ears — sometimes broadcasting until moments before being killed.

Also Read | Grok AI claims it was suspended from Elon Musk's X for speaking

Rights groups like CPJ warn that the systematic targeting of Palestinian media workers by Israel not only violates international humanitarian law but also strips civilians of the ability to document and communicate their reality.

Advertisement