Gaza war: Why Israel seeks India's help to boost its construction sector
More than 6,000 Indian workers will arrive in Israel during April and May to help the country's construction sector meet a labour shortage following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, more than 6,000 Indian workers are set to arrive in Israel during April and May to alleviate the labour shortage in the construction sector, which emerged following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message