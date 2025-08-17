Gaza’s other crisis—not enough clean drinking water
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Aug 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Summary
Most of the enclave’s water facilities have been damaged or destroyed in the war, and residents now trek long distances and wait for hours to fill the basic need.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In Gaza, the problem isn’t just the daily struggle to find food. It is also finding enough clean water to drink.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story