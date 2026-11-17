India’s economy is likely to have grown 7.5% in Q3 (July-September), rating agency Icra says, down from 7.8% in Q2. The poor monsoon was a drag on agriculture, and government expenditure was lower.

Even that would be faster than the 7.2% that the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had expected. The slowdown is quite broad, with farm growth falling to 0.2% from 3.6%, industry to 7.2% from 7.7% and services to 9.1% from 10.0%.

Factories had a good quarter. They produced 8.1% more than the same period a year ago (the fastest rate of growth in the data on record), with vehicles and electrical equipment being the main contributors. The Union government’s capital expenditure rose just 2.8% as against 23.7% in the previous quarter.

According to Icra, in the second half of the year, weak rainfall and lower demand will be issues, and rising input costs will be a drag on companies' margins. Full-year growth is forecast at 7.1%.

“The robustness in high-frequency data across the industrial and services sectors for Q2 FY2027 portends healthy economic growth in these segments in the quarter ending September 2026, belying sustained external headwinds,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head-Research & Outreach, Icra said.

Icra estimates that industrial growth decelerated to 7.2% in Q3 (July-September) from 7.7% in Q2, again due to weakness in manufacturing and mining. Factory output itself was up a record 8.1% from 6.9% in the previous quarter, with 14 of the 23 sub-segments accelerating. Vehicles (22.7%), other transport equipment (24.2%), and electrical equipment (31.8%) were the strongest performers, driven by strong demand.

Strong factory showing Manufacturers had a good quarter. Of the 895 listed, revenue was higher than in the previous quarter, and profits increased after declining in Q1 (April-June), largely due to a big jump among oil refiners. Excluding the refiners, profits were still up quite nicely, just a little more slowly.

Manufacturing’s contribution to GDP is still at 8.2% (down from 9.2%). That's the result of last year’s figures, which were quite strong (8.3% and 10.0% in those two quarters), and so this year’s figures look somewhat less impressive.

Mining volumes were down 3.9% (the biggest fall in the series) versus the 1.2% decline in Q1, being held back by a very high base of 14.0% growth a year ago. The ratings agency expects mining’s contribution to GDP to be down by more than the 2.4% it was in Q1.

Power was a very different story. Output was up 10.0% (up from 8.3%) as the weak monsoon drove up both demand and generation. Construction was also looking pretty solid, with the lighter rain resulting in more working days for the builders.

Investment showed a healthy trend. Infrastructure goods output was up 7.7% (up from 7.2%), and capital goods output was in double digits at 14.9% (only a little below 15.2%). The Centre was the outlier, with its capital expenditure growth falling to 2.8% from 23.7% whilst 25 of the states (excluding Manipur, Mizoram and Goa) were in double digits for July-August.

Govt spending cools Services are still forecast to do well (9.1% versus 10.0% previously), although all three sub-sectors are cooling. Most of the indicators for trade, hotels, transport, communication, finance, real estate and professional services actually improved on the prior quarter. The drag was from government spending. The Centre’s day-to-day outlay was down 0.8% following a 19.5% jump in Q1, while the states’ was up 4.9% in July-August (up from 2.6%).