India's economy likely grew at 7.4% during October-December, moderating from a six-quarter high of 8.2% in the previous three-month period, due to government spending cuts and weak exports, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.
GDP growth likely slowed to 7.4% in Q3 amid govt spending cuts: Mint poll
SummaryIndia’s economic momentum likely due to slower government spending and weak exports, while technical changes in GDP calculations may also impact growth figures.
