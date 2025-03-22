GE to supply 99 GE-404 engines to HAL by March-end after two-year delay | Here are 5 things to know

US aircraft engine manufacturer GE Aerospace is set to deliver the first of 99 GE-404 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) this month, following a two-year contractual delay.

These engines power the Tejas Mark 1-A fighters, crucial for the Indian Air Force, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. HAL is also collaborating with GE to produce more powerful the GE-414 engine in India.

The recent development comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's initiative to impose tariffs on trading partners.

Here are five things you need to know — When will the engines be delivered? The first set of engines is currently on the test bench and expected to be delivered by March.

How many engines are expected in 2025? In 2025, 12 engines are scheduled to be delivered, while 20 engines are expected to be sent each year in accordance with the 2021 99-engine contract worth USD 716 million.

HAL and GE to manufacture GE-414 engine HAL is collaborating with GE to manufacture the GE-414 engine in India under the transfer of technology mechanism, iCET (initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies), between India and US National Security Advisors. These engines will power advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Committee to plan supply of fifth-generation fighter The Defence Ministry, under the Chairmanship of Defence Secretary R. K Singh, has set up a committee to devise a business model for the upcoming fifth-generation fighter after HAL delayed the supply of 83 LCA MK 1 A aircraft. The committee will check technical aspects of the order and plan a model which involves private sector participation, to have other options than HAL.

