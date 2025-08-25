GeM crosses ₹15 trillion in cumulative procurement value since its inception in 2016

New Delhi: The government e-marketplace (GeM) has achieved a significant milestone by crossing ₹15 trillion in cumulative procurement value since its inception in 2016, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The platform, which was launched to enhance transparency and efficiency in purchases of goods and services by government departments and organisations, has now emerged as a central pillar of India’s procurement ecosystem, increasingly relied upon by both government buyers and small sellers.

The achievement comes at a time when the government is seeking to expand opportunities for micro and small enterprises, startups and women-led businesses through policy reforms, and officials see GeM’s growing reach as an important tool in that agenda.

“Crossing the ₹15 lakh crore GMV milestone is a testimony to the trust our stakeholders have placed in GeM. This success belongs to the lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India,” Mihir Kumar, chief executive officer of GeM, said in a statement.

He added that the focus now will be on further simplifying processes, deepening inclusivity, and driving innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

As per the ministry statement, GeM has played a key role in bringing efficiency, accountability and transparency into public procurement by embedding technology and reducing entry barriers. The platform has also enabled first-time entrepreneurs, self-help groups and SC/ST enterprises to participate in public procurement, making it more representative and inclusive.

Looking ahead, the government has indicated that GeM will continue to be scaled up as part of its strategy to build a transparent and efficient procurement ecosystem, with emphasis on innovation, digital empowerment and equitable growth.

Experts point out that state and central agencies are now using GeM not just as a procurement portal but also as an instrument of governance reform, helping create a level-playing field for small suppliers.

