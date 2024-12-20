A parliamentary panel report has said “human error” caused the accident in which former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash on December 8, 2021.

Apart from Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, his defence advisor Brigadier LS Lidder, staff officer to the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and decorated pilot Group Captain Varun Singh, were among 13 others killed in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

What did the report say on Bipin Rawat chopper crash? On Tuesday, in the report tabled in Parliament, the Standing Committee on Defence shared the data on the number of Indian Air Force aircraft crashes that took place during the 13th Defence Plan period. The total number of crashes stood at 34, including nine IAF aircraft accidents that took place in 2021-22 and 11 in 2018-19.

In addition to this, the data also contained a column with the title “reason”, specifying the cause of the accidents adjacent to the aircraft type and date of the accident.

For the 33rd incident mentioned in the report, the aircraft was identified as a "Mi-17," the date was "08.12.2021," and the cause was listed as "HE(A)" or "human error (aircrew)", PTI reported.

What did the earlier report say on the chopper crash accident? On 15 January 2022, a military court said according to preliminary findings an air force helicopter crash that killed India's military chief and 13 other people was caused by an unexpected change in weather that disoriented the pilot.

It added, “the helicopter was flying through a valley when a change in weather led the pilot to fly into clouds.” "This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in controlled flight into terrain,” the court added. During that time, the court had ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage and negligence as the cause of the accident.

General Bipin Rawat was the most senior official in the Indian military and the first Chief of Defence staff, a post created by the government in 2019.