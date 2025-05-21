What Gen Munir’s elevation as Field Marshal means for India, explained

It is a super-elite military club, unlike any in South Asia. Till May 20, 2025, this exclusive club of field marshals had only three former army chiefs as its members. Sam Manekshaw and KM Cariappa from India and Ayub Khan from Pakistan.

On Tuesday, it had a new and surprising entrant, serving Pakistan army chief, Asim Munir.

The government promoted Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal in recognition of his ‘strategic leadership and decisive role’ in defeating India in the conflict that started earlier this month following the Pahalgam incident in Kashmir, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a sign that the civilian leadership in Pakistan may be on the backfoot again, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif posted on X, saying: “Under his command, our valiant armed forces staunchly defended Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with unity, courage and the highest standards of military professionalism.”

Vijay Nambiar, a former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, believes this "appointment is an attempt to build its own structure of untruth”. While agreeing that it could potentially represent a harder line against India, Nambiar told this reporter that such an appointment lacked any real credibility.

Munir’s elevation has sparked speculation among experts about a growing shift towards military rule in Pakistan. Analysts suggest that in the aftermath of the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani military seems to be increasingly asserting control over the civilian government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

He is the second army chief in the country’s history to achieve this rank, following former military ruler General Mohammad Ayub Khan in 1959.

Says Ayesha Siddiqa, Pakistan’s best-known expert on all military affairs: "It was, in a way, coming. Pakistan had not lost the war with India and there was a feel-good factor in the country. Now with this one move, Munir has brought negative attention to himself. Frankly, it was not needed.”

Munir’s promotion has set off widespread speculation about its implications for Pakistan’s higher defence organisation (HDO), comprising the joint chiefs of staff committee (JCSC), headed by its chairman, and the three service chiefs (army, navy, air force).

Largely ceremonial title While the five-star title is largely ceremonial, questions have also been raised about its impact on the civil-military balance, the operational command chain, and the defence leadership’s future.

Pakistan has a significant history of military rule, with the army directly governing the country for roughly half of its existence since 1947. This includes periods like 1958-1971, 1977-1988, and 1999-2008. Even during periods of civilian government, the military has exerted considerable influence, often wielding power behind the scenes, including meddling in elections whenever they were held.

The rank of field marshal symbolises exceptional 'wartime leadership’. In the case of the new Pakistani field marshal, experts question how that phrase applies to him when Indians hit Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with missiles on May 7. India said it struck nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants.

The position of field marshal does not carry any additional command authority or salary benefits. However, it allows the holder to remain on the active list even after retirement, enabling them to wear the uniform and display special insignia for life. The rank includes privileges such as five stars on the official vehicle and the use of a special baton during salutes.