Lessons from Revolut and POSB: how Indian banks can attract more Gen Z

In the past, a bank account was opened upon entering the workforce, usually after 18 years of age, to bank the salary. But UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has changed the path and timing of entry into the formal banking system. Digital payments start in the early teens, long before teenagers open a bank account. These payments are usually made via UPI, through an app or wallet connected to a parent’s account. As a result, youngsters become familiar with payment fintechs at an early age. Fintechs can, and do, use this advantage to attract some business away from banks.