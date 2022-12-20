Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, said on Tuesday that there is a good chance that a cure for HIV will be available in 10 to 15 years or even sooner. In his new blog, named ‘ The future our grandchildren deserve ’ on Gates Notes, Bill Gates writes that with gene therapy, he’s optimistic that about the opportunity to end the AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

Gene therapy, Bill gates writes, involves making edits to small portions of a person’s genetic makeup. “These edited genes can’t be passed on to the person’s children, but they can fix genetic mutations that cause the patient debilitating and deadly medical problems," Bill Gates said.

How does it work? Gene therapy, the blog said, involves removing the cells that create red blood cells, fixing their genetic code so their offspring are shaped right, and then returning them to your body.

“The beauty of this approach is that it should work for curing HIV [human immunodeficiency virus] too. With a single shot, your body will have new ways to fight off the virus and keep it from invading your cells," he said, adding that the scientists have been working on ways to accomplish this.

“One approach is to modify the surface of the cells that HIV likes to invade, making it much harder for the virus to get inside them," Bill Gates said. With the gene therapy, the Microsoft co-founder said, he’s hopeful that there soon would be an opportunity to end the AIDS pandemic.

Bill Gates said, “Today, roughly 38 million people around the world are living with HIV, and another 1.5 million become newly infected each year. To survive, they have to take antiretroviral drugs every day for the rest of their lives. An ideal HIV cure will free all of them from taking these drugs and save the world millions of dollars a year in treatment costs."

If a cure is located, Bill Gates says, millions won’t have to worry about getting HIV in the future.

