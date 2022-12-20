Gene therapy, an opportunity to end AIDS pandemic: Bill Gates writes in blog

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, said on Tuesday that there is a good chance that a cure for HIV will be available in 10 to 15 years or even sooner. In his new blog, named ‘The future our grandchildren deserve’ on Gates Notes, Bill Gates writes that with gene therapy, he’s optimistic that about the opportunity to end the AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

