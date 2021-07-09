General Atlantic-led Rubicon Research acquires Meditab Specialities

General Atlantic backed Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd, a specialty pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced the acquisition of Meditab Specialities Ltd’s oral liquid dosage and nasal product manufacturing facility located in Satara, Maharashtra. Meditab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla Ltd.

The Satara facility is a state-of-the-art cGMP compliant and MHRA (UK) inspected production site that enables a strong and diverse pipeline of oral liquids for Rubicon Research. The company will seek additional regulatory approvals at the Satara site, including from the US FDA.

“The acquisition of an outstanding oral liquid and nasal inhalers manufacturing facility advances our plan to offer a wider portfolio to our customers. These capabilities combined with our R&D expertise strengthens our ability to offer best-in-class drug products across dosage forms, which will benefit patients around the world," said Parag Sancheti, chief executive officer, Rubicon Research.

Rubicon Research is an IP-led, specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes its value-added formulations for the global market. The company leverages its proprietary technologies and specialized formulation development skills to provide solutions to complex delivery challenges, enabling better patient outcomes. The company operates out of four locations across India, USA and Canada.

Rubicon Research holds more than 50 issued patents in drug delivery technologies and its portfolio spans multiple dosage forms, including oral solids, oral liquids, nasal, ophthalmic, injectable, sterile, topical, drug-device combinations, and fixed-dose combinations. Its flagship manufacturing facility at Ambernath has been inspected by leading global health authorities, including the US FDA and UK MHRA.

