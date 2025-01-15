Elon Musk, the Space X founder and Tesla CEO, shared his admiration for Diet Coke after a photo of US President-elect Donald Trump with Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey went viral on social media.

In a post on X, the tech billionaire stated, “The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius” ahead of Trump's oath taking ceremony. The viral photo shows Donald Trump holding a commemorative Diet Coke bottle featuring a custom label reading 'Inauguration of President of the United States Donald J Trump'.

Honouring Donald Trump's love for Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Company James Quincey offered the bottle to Donald Trump on Tuesday night, which came in a special red box. Accompanying the bottle was a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion ( ₹4.51 lakh crore approximately) contribution to the US economy and its support of 8,60,000 jobs.

The note in the red box reportedly states, "Founded 126 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company takes great pride in producing hundreds of brands that people enjoy. Along with our 60+ independent bottling partners, the Coca-Cola system generates $58+ billion in U.S. economic activity annually and supports more than 860,000 jobs in the United States."

It further states that this commemorative bottle celebrates the “decades-long tradition of celebrating the US presidential inauguration.”

Taking to social media platform X, Trump's deputy communications director Margo Martin wrote, “Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey.”

The bottle also gives the date of Donald Trump's upcoming swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled for January 20, 2025. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey sits beside Donald Trump and smiles as the two pose for the photo.