Geomagnetic storm hit Earth, ‘dancing shapes and pillars’ appear in sky2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 02:59 PM IST
- A geomagnetic storm hit the Earth and auroras appeared in the night sky in different parts of the world
Listen to this article
Earth was hit by a strong geomagnetic storm last evening and it is likely that more will be coming in in the next few days. A G2-class geomagnetic storm was created when a stream of charged particles aka solar wind – flowing from a hole in the Sun -- hit Earth on 4 September. It was when the auroras appeared in different parts of the world. This time, the storm lasted over 24 hours.