Tour plans to Turkey, Azerbaijan off the table as Indians mark their protest
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 16 May 2025, 05:35 AM IST
SummaryAmid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Indian travelers are canceling trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan, resulting in a 31% drop in hotel bookings and a 61% decrease in flight bookings. Travel agencies are shifting focus to alternative destinations as cancellations surge.
Indians angry with Turkey and Azerbaijan that supported Pakistan in the recent military conflict are voting with their feet, cancelling travel to the two countries and rescheduling summer plans to friendlier locales.
