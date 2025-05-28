Primer: Is geopolitics to blame for your missing pay hike?
SummaryCompanies with significant exposure to the US market are wary of policy changes under Trump. This means that even if one is disappointed with the appraisals, the job opportunities are fewer. By extension, the competition for vacant positions will get tougher.
The fiscal year that went by left a trailing impact on India Inc.’s workforce, who will now have to make peace with poor increments and lower promotions. Even layoffs. The spanner in the works is a sluggish job market. Mint decodes what went wrong.
