Georgia’s Senate runoff: How will the election work, and who is running?

Georgia is holding runoff elections for both U.S. Senate seats on Tuesday, and the outcome will determine control of the Senate.

Republicans hold the majority at 50-48. If incumbent Georgia Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hold their seats, the GOP will have majority control and greater ability to block President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda and proposals from the Democratic-controlled House.

If challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, casting tiebreaking votes. Mr. Biden would have a far better chance of significant policy changes.

Here’s what we know about the runoff.

Why does Georgia do runoffs this way?

Georgia is unusual in that the presidential candidate with the most votes in the general election is the winner, but that isn’t strictly the case for Senate and House candidates. If no candidate in those races gets more than one vote beyond 50%, the two top vote-getters, regardless of party, compete in a runoff.

Who can vote and when is the deadline to register?

Anyone who is registered to vote in Georgia by Dec. 7 can participate in the runoff. In Georgia, voter registration ends 30 days before the election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said, however, that a voter must have established residence in Georgia and expect to stay there. He said he would pursue voter-fraud cases against anyone who moves to the state solely for the purpose of voting in the runoff, in reaction to some suggestions on social media that people do so.

Is there early voting?

Early in-person voting began Dec. 14 and ended on Jan. 1.

What about absentee and mail-in voting?

Georgia law allows no-excuse absentee voting, and a record 1.3 million of 5 million votes cast in the Nov. 3 general election were absentee votes.

Valid absentee ballots will be counted if received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The state elections board has agreed to extend a rule allowing counties to provide drop boxes for ballots instead of requiring voters to drop them off at county election offices.

Why does Georgia have two Senate seats in play at the same time?

U.S. Senate terms are typically staggered, with one-third of Senate seats up for election every two years, according to the Constitution. The system was designed to ensure stability in periods of uncertainty and guard against rapid change all at once.

Ms. Loeffler was appointed in late 2019 by Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat vacated by Republican Johnny Isakson, who stepped down for health reasons. Under state law, the new senator must run in the next general election. This leaves Georgia with two Senate seats in play at once, a rare occurrence. Whoever wins the seat held by Sen. Loeffler will have to run again for a new six-year term in 2022.

What are the expectations for turnout?

Georgia officials have said they expect higher than usual turnout for a runoff election based on the large volume of absentee ballots returned so far.

As of Monday, more than 3 million Georgian voters have cast ballots in the runoff election, according to the U.S. Elections Project. That’s down from early-voting turnout in the November election, when 3.9 million ballots had already been cast a day before Election Day. But it’s much higher than normal for a runoff, which typically sees a far lower turnout compared with a general election.

Black voters, a core Democratic constituency, are making up roughly 31% of the early-voting electorate thus far—a larger share than the group had in November and a good indicator for Democrats.

Republicans say strong Election Day turnout will act as a counterweight to the Democratic-leaning early vote.

In Georgia, runoff elections have favored Republicans. A nonpartisan study of the history of runoffs in Georgia found that, going back to 1988, Democrats have won one of seven statewide runoff elections.

The runoff is expected to be among the most expensive in history, with Republicans, Democrats and outside groups investing heavily in advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts.

President Trump on Saturday urged Mr. Raffensperger to overturn the November election results that delivered Georgia to Mr. Biden. A transcript of that telephone call, in which the president said he wanted Mr. Raffensperger to find nearly 12,000 votes so he could reverse Mr. Biden’s victory, was published Sunday, just two days before the runoff. Throughout the conversation, Mr. Raffensperger, who oversees the state’s elections, rejected pressure to further investigate an election that went through multiple recounts and legal challenges without any evidence of widespread fraud being found. His office on Monday expressed confidence in Tuesday’s runoff elections as well.

Why is Georgia close this year, after decades as a reliably Republican-leaning state?

Republicans have long dominated Georgia’s statewide elections, but the margins have been tightening in recent elections.

Georgia is growing rapidly, with the population rising 8.3% to 10.5 million from 2000 to 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During the same period, the percentage of Black people in the state rose to 32.2%, from 30.5%, of the total population. The Hispanic and Asian populations also increased.

Much of that growth is in metro Atlanta, which tends to vote Democratic. The metro area’s population is about 6 million, according to the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Who are the candidates?

Kelly Loeffler

Age: 49

Party: Republican

Prior occupation: Businesswoman

Education/Military service: Ms. Loeffler earned a Bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from DePaul University.

Prior political service: Appointed by Gov. Kemp to succeed retiring Sen. Isakson

Votes received in general election: 1,271,309

Ms. Loeffler was previously the chief executive of a bitcoin trading-and-storage platform company that is majority-owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. She also co-owns the WNBA team Atlanta Dream and criticized the league’s embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests that erupted after the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. Ms. Loeffler’s husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the founder and chief executive of Intercontinental Exchange and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. The pair are worth upward of $500 million, making Ms. Loeffler the wealthiest member of Congress.

Raphael Warnock

Age: 51

Party: Democratic

Prior occupation: Senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

Education/Military service: Mr. Warnock graduated from Morehouse College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. He also holds a Master of Divinity degree, a Master of Philosophy degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

Prior political service: None

Votes received in general election: 1,615,517

Mr. Warnock oversaw the high-profile funeral of former Rep. John Lewis (D., Ga.) and presided over the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by police officers in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta earlier this year. “Afraid of losing his liberty, he lost his life, running from a system that too often makes slaves out of people," Mr. Warnock said in his eulogy. “This is much bigger than the police. This is about a whole system that cries out for renewal and reform."

David Perdue

Age: 70

Party: Republican

Prior occupation: Former chief executive of Dollar General Corp.

Education/Military service: Sen. Perdue attended the U.S. Air Force Academy but dropped out. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in operations research from Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Prior political experience: Sen. Perdue was elected to his post in 2014. It was the first and only political office that he sought or has held.

Votes received: 2,462,617, or 49.73%

Sen. Perdue comes from a Georgia political family. He is a first cousin of Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s agriculture secretary. Sonny Perdue was also the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction.

Jon Ossoff

Age: 33

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Documentary producer

Education: Mr. Ossoff earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

Prior political service: Mr. Ossoff ran unsuccessfully for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District in 2017. That election, which he lost to Republican Karen Handel, was the most expensive House race in history. He worked for five years as an aide to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D., Ga.)

Votes received in the general election: 2,374,519, or 47.95%

Mr. Ossoff is chief executive of Insight TWI, a London-based production company that has produced documentaries about Islamic State, human trafficking and other subjects. In high school, Mr. Ossoff interned for Mr. Lewis.

