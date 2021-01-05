Subscribe


Home >News >Georgia’s Senate runoff: How will the election work, and who is running?
Georgia’s Senate runoff: How will the election work, and who is running?

7 min read . 12:07 PM IST Valerie Bauerlein , The Wall Street Journal

  • Two competitive races will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate

Georgia is holding runoff elections for both U.S. Senate seats on Tuesday, and the outcome will determine control of the Senate.

Republicans hold the majority at 50-48. If incumbent Georgia Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hold their seats, the GOP will have majority control and greater ability to block President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda and proposals from the Democratic-controlled House.

