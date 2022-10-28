German recession delayed as economy unexpectedly grows2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 02:26 PM IST
Europe’s largest economy expanded 0.3% from the previous three months, defying analyst estimates of a 0.2% contraction
German output unexpectedly grew in the third quarter, delaying a recession that analysts still expect on the back of soaring inflation and a war-induced energy crisis.