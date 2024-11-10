German Vice Chancellor Adds to Pressure for Speedy Election

(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is ramping up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to schedule new elections without delay.

Habeck, who’s also Germany’s vice chancellor, told public broadcaster ZDF on Friday evening that a vote should be held “as soon as possible” following the collapse of Scholz’s unpopular three-way coalition. He also cautioned that parties should be careful not to jeopardize the constitution or ongoing government affairs.

Germany has been plunged into a period of unusual uncertainty with the governing coalition breaking down on the same day that Donald Trump declared victory in the US election. Trump has been hostile to Berlin in the past. His return comes at a moment when Europe’s largest economy is struggling and industries such as autos and chemicals are facing disruptive transformations.

Habeck referred to a letter issued by Federal Election Commissioner Ruth Brand who warned of “incalculable risks at all levels” if the election is rushed.

The Green politician added that for historical reasons, the decision on the timing of the election lies solely with the chancellor. “We are discussing such things, but in the end it is his decision and he has made it. If he changes his mind or reconsiders it, that is also his decision,” Habeck said.

Scholz on Wednesday sacked Christian Lindner, finance minister and leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats, in a dispute about debt-financed government spending, dismantling his three-party coalition. He proposed to pull forward the date of Germany’s next federal election from September to end of March at the latest. Until then, Scholz intends to continue governing in a minority government with Habeck and the Greens.

The chancellor intends to put the question of confidence to parliament in mid-January. Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative opposition party CDU/CSU, which has a clear lead in the polls, is putting pressure on him to start the process as early as next week to enable elections already in January.

At a summit of European heads of state and government in Budapest on Friday, Scholz said that he was ready to discuss a quicker timetable for triggering new elections, calling the current situation a “big democratic party.”

Thorsten Frei, parliamentary secretary of the conservative caucus, on Saturday rejected a push by Scholz to tie the question of an earlier election date to bi-partisan cooperation on lawmaking in parliament before the vote.

“First the chancellor must ask the question of confidence, then we will be available for talks,” the RND media group cited Frei as saying. Scholz “should put an end to his obvious delaying tactics.”

Separately, Transport and Justice Minister Volker Wissing told the public broadcaster ARD on Friday that the question of the election date shouldn’t be turned into a “political issue”. Wissing left the Free Democrats to remain in Scholz’s cabinet and was appointed justice minister in a reshuffle following Lindner’s dismissal.

According to the latest Politbarometer survey by public broadcaster ZDF, 54% of respondents are in favor of holding elections before March. Only 30% support the March timing proposed by Scholz.

In an interview published on Saturday with Suedddeutsche Zeitung, SPD General Secretary Matthias Miersch signaled openness to talks with the CDU/CSU holding the vote of confidence earlier, on the condition that the opposition helps to pass certain projects in the Bundestag before elections are held.

Miersch also referred to the concerns raised by Brand, that enough time must be given to ensure enough time for the logistical prepararion of the vote so that it can be conducted fairly and properly.

Federal and state election officials have scheduled a meeting with Brand on Monday to discuss the necessary measures for early elections.

“The election campaign is beginning, but it must not be conducted at the expense of constitutional norms and government business,” Habeck, who announced his own candidacy for chancellor on Friday, told ZDF.

