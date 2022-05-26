OPEN APP
Germany approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; here's what it means for Indians
Germany has approved Made in India's Covid-19 vaccine--Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Thursday.  The move will facilitate smoother entry of Indian citizens to Germany who have taken shots of Covaxin. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions,  Bharat Biotech said on May 26.

(This is a developing story. More details need to be added)

