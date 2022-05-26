Germany approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; here's what it means for Indians

Germany approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; here's what it means for Indians1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- Germany has approved Made in India's Covid-19 vaccine--Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Thursday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Germany has approved Made in India's Covid-19 vaccine--Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Thursday. The move will facilitate smoother entry of Indian citizens to Germany who have taken shots of Covaxin. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions, Bharat Biotech said on May 26.
Germany has approved Made in India's Covid-19 vaccine--Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Thursday. The move will facilitate smoother entry of Indian citizens to Germany who have taken shots of Covaxin. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions, Bharat Biotech said on May 26.
(This is a developing story. More details need to be added)
(This is a developing story. More details need to be added)