Germany to Take On Additional €8 Billion in Net Debt in 2025
(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s federal government will have more borrowing leeway next year and net new debt will be about €24 billion ($25.8 billion) instead of the €16 billion the finance ministry projected in July, according to people familiar with the plans.
