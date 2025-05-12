‘Gesture of goodwill’: US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander freed by Hamas after mediation by Donald Trump, Qatar and Egypt

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old dual US-Israeli citizen and soldier, was released by Hamas on Monday after being held captive in Gaza for over 19 months. According to the Guardian, his release was facilitated by negotiations led by the Trump administration, with mediation support from Qatar and Egypt.

Captured during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel, Alexander had been the last known living American hostage in Gaza. His release was confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which received him in Khan Younis at approximately 6:30 pm local time. He has since crossed into Israel and is undergoing medical evaluations at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Hamas characterised the release as a “gesture of goodwill” towards the United States, aiming to encourage renewed negotiations. “We affirm that serious and responsible negotiations achieve results in the release of prisoners,” Hamas stated. “Continuing the aggression, however, prolongs their suffering and may even kill them,” reported Sky News.

President Donald Trump, who is preparing for a diplomatic trip to the Middle East, credited Steve Witkoff for his role in securing Alexander's release. “He has a special way about him,” Trump said of Witkoff, who is an American real estate investor and lawyer, currently serving as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to President Trump for his assistance. A statement from Netanyahu’s office noted that in a phone call, he “thanked President Trump for his assistance in the release of (Israeli military) soldier Edan Alexander.”

While Alexander's release is a significant diplomatic achievement, it has also sparked discussions about the broader hostage situation. Currently, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 23 believed to be alive. The ‘Hostages and Missing Families Forum’ has called on Netanyahu to take stronger action to secure the release of all captives.

According to WSJ, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are set to resume in Doha, with the aim of facilitating further hostage releases and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire, stating that future negotiations would proceed amid ongoing military actions.