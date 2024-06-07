Raveena Tandon, who was embroiled in hit-and-run case near her Carter Road residence in Bandra recently, has come out with a moral of the story vis-a-vis the purported ‘hit-and-run’ case involving her driver--- install CCTVs and dashcams without fail. The actress came out with an Instagram story in which she stated, “Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!" The actress was hinting that she could prove her innocence only because the CCTV footage clearly provided the evidence. Expressing gratitude to her followers, Raveena acknowledged their love, support, and faith in her, via the post.

Also read: Actress Raveena Tandon gets clean chit in Bandra Road rage incident

A complaint was filed against the actor for purportedly abusing and assaulting three individuals on June 1 after the alleged rash driving incident occurred near Rizvi College on Carter Road.

A CCTV camera installed outside Raveena Tandon’s residence had captured the incident on June 1. The footage showed the actress and her driver surrounded by a furious mob. A video of the incident, that also surfaced on social media, showed the actress shielding her driver from the crowd. In the video, she can be heard pleading “Please don't hit," reported ANI .



The complainant, who was among the mob, charged that Raveena's car had hit her mother while having a stroll along with her sister and niece near the residence of the actor. The footage confirmed that Raveena's car did not harm anyone. The Mumbai police confirmed it was not a case of rash driving.

The complainant also reportedly charged that the driver assaulted his niece and mother when they reached her residence to complain about rash driving. But the Mumbai police said her driver was trying to reverse the car to park it and in the melee, those who gathered there, including three people of the family, could have felt the car would have hit them.



The complainant also reportedly accused Raveena Tandon of causing head injuries to his mother while trying to defend her driver in an allegedly inebriated state. Furthermore, he alleged that after waiting for four hours at the Khar Police Station, the police declined to file a First Information Report (FIR).

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!