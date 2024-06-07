‘Get dashcams, CCTVs now’: Raveena Tandon on the moral of the Bandra ‘hit-and-run story'
Raveena Tandon has thanked her thanked her followers for backing her in the ‘hit-and-run’ case allegedly involving her driver near the actor's Bandra residence. She hinted that the moral of the story was that everyone should install dashcams and CCTVs to tide over false accusations.
Raveena Tandon, who was embroiled in hit-and-run case near her Carter Road residence in Bandra recently, has come out with a moral of the story vis-a-vis the purported ‘hit-and-run’ case involving her driver--- install CCTVs and dashcams without fail.
The actress came out with an Instagram story in which she stated, “Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!" The actress was hinting that she could prove her innocence only because the CCTV footage clearly provided the evidence.
Expressing gratitude to her followers, Raveena acknowledged their love, support, and faith in her, via the post.