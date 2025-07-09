‘Get mental health checkup’: BJP mocks as Arvind Kejriwal says he deserves Nobel Prize

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mocked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that he deserves a Nobel Prize for governance and administration, despite the alleged hurdles he faced. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on deserving a Nobel Prize and said he should get a “mental health checkup” done.

The Delhi BJP chief added that if Arvind Kejriwal deserves a Nobel Prize for anything, it would be for “corruption, anarchy, and inefficiency.”

Virendra Sachdeva said, “He can only get a Nobel Prize if it is for corruption, anarchy, and inefficiency. Arvind Kejriwal should undergo a mental health checkup because he is someone against whom multiple FIRs have been lodged.”

“He looted Delhi, and the people of Delhi have rejected him. If Kejriwal talks about getting a Nobel Prize, all you can do is smile and listen,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Speaking at a gathering, Arvind Kejriwal started a political debate when he declared that he should be awarded a Nobel Prize for governance in Delhi.

He said, “During our time in government, we were not allowed to work, yet we still delivered. I believe I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration—for managing to get so much done in Delhi despite the constant hurdles created by the LG. It was extremely challenging.”

Recently, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took the “Sheesh Mahal” jibe at AAP over the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, saying it can only be turned into a five-star hotel. He said they were already exploring options if it can be opened for public viewing.