Getting kids back to school, 100 mn vaccinations are biggest priorities: Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday took to twitter to announce his COVID-19 priorities for the first 100 days saying that getting kids back to school is one of the biggest agenda.

He writes, today, I'm announcing key COVID-19 priorities for the first 100 days of my administration: i) Everyone wears a mask, ii) 100 million vaccinations, iii) Reopen the majority of schools

With these steps, we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.

During his briefing, Biden outlined three key goals in the first 100 days in office, including masking, vaccinations and opening schools for children.

"My first 100 days won't end the Covid-19 virus, I can't promise that. But we did not get into this mess quickly, we're not going to get out of it quickly. It's going to take some time," he said.

"I am absolutely confident that in 100 days we can change the course of this disease and change life in America for the better. First, my first 100 days, I am going to ask for a masking plan. Everyone for the first 100 days of my administration will wear masks. It will start with my sign in order on day one to require masks where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains and buses. I'll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities. We're going to require masks wherever possible. But this goes beyond government action."

He also said that his new health team will help provide at least 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in his first 100 days.

"We will follow the guidelines of science to get the vaccine to those most at risk, that includes healthcare professionals, people in long term care, and soon as possible, we will include educators. This will be the most efficient mass vaccination plan in US history," he said.

He further said that this would be one of the hardest and most costly operational challenges in the nation's history, and called on the US Congress to fully fund vaccine distribution to all corners of the country, to everyone.

"The third thing I'm going to ask in the 100 days, it should be a national priority to get our kids back into school and keep them in school. If Congress provides the funding we need to protect students, educators, and staff, if states and cities put strong public health measures in place that we all follow, then my team will work to see that a majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days," further said the President-elect.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden formally announced key members of his incoming administration's health team, which includes Indian-American doctor Vivek Murthy, who will be responsible for managing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He tweeted, I need a team that’s ready on day one to contain the pandemic and ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable health care. This is that team. Tune in as I introduce them for the first time.

Biden nominated Indian-American doctor Vivek Murthy as Surgeon-General, Xavier Becerra as the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr Rochelle Walensky as the director for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr Anthony Fauci as chief medical adviser to the President, Jeff Zients as coordinator of the COVID-19 response, Natalie Quillian as deputy coordinator to the COVID-19 response, and Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith as the chair of his Covid-19 equity task force.

