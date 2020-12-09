Getting kids back to school, 100 mn vaccinations are biggest priorities: Biden

"I am absolutely confident that in 100 days we can change the course of this disease and change life in America for the better. First, my first 100 days, I am going to ask for a masking plan. Everyone for the first 100 days of my administration will wear masks. It will start with my sign in order on day one to require masks where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains and buses. I'll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities. We're going to require masks wherever possible. But this goes beyond government action."