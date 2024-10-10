Ghana Unions Cancel Strike Over Illegal Gold Mining After Talks

Ghanaian unions have called off a strike after the government promised to take measures to clean up Africa’s biggest gold producer’s small-scale mining sector.

Bloomberg
Published10 Oct 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Ghana Unions Cancel Strike Over Illegal Gold Mining After Talks
Ghana Unions Cancel Strike Over Illegal Gold Mining After Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Ghanaian unions have called off a strike after the government promised to take measures to clean up Africa’s biggest gold producer’s small-scale mining sector.

The Trades Union Congress’ planned strike represented the biggest escalation of a movement to clamp down on illegal gold mining that’s caused severe environmental damage in the West African country, polluting rivers and soils, and poisoning people.

The umbrella body of unions said Wednesday that it called off the strike, meant to start Thursday, because Ghana’s outgoing president, Nana Akufo-Addo, pledged to revoke a law that allows some mines to operate in forest reserves, its secretary-general, Joshua Ansah, said in a conference broadcast by Accra-based Joy TV. 

Akufo-Addo also promised to deploy soldiers to fight illegal miners operating in forest reserves and near water bodies following talks with union leaders, Ansah said.

These are concessions that organized labor has “forced government to make toward combating illegal mining in Ghana,” he said. 

The presidency confirmed the measures in a statement Wednesday.

Gold is a mainstay of the Ghanaian economy, accounting for nearly half of exports in 2023, according to central bank data. Large-scale miners such as Newmont Corp. and Gold Fields Ltd. have to adhere to strict environmental rules, but a thriving artisanal and small-scale mining industry is less regulated, or not at all, in some cases. 

Known as “galamsey,” a colloquialism originating from the phrase “gather them and sell,” illegal mining has been spreading with impunity, according to protesters who had been ramping up pressure for authorities to act ahead of Dec. 7 presidential elections.

“Government will hear from us if it fails to do the needful,” Ansah said.

--With assistance from Ekow Dontoh.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsGhana Unions Cancel Strike Over Illegal Gold Mining After Talks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.