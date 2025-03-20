Ghanian woman arrested in Bengaluru Airport for carrying narcotics worth ₹38.8 crore from Qatar

A Ghanaian woman was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized narcotics worth 38.8 crore, including 3 kg of cocaine, upon her arrival from Qatar.

Published20 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Ghanian woman arrested for carrying 3kg cocaine.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized narcotics worth 38.8 crore at Kempegowda International Airport. A Ghanaian woman arriving from Qatar was arrested with 3 kg of high-purity cocaine, reported the Times of India.

The authorities intervened on the basis of intelligence inputs. After a thorough investigation, they found the contraband hidden inside her luggage, the report said citing people aware of the development.

The woman was arrested immediately for further investigation. DRI is also investigating her background to find any connection to international drug cartels using transit hubs. The agency is probing if any other individuals were linked to her smuggling network.

Prior to this, DRI and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recovered gold worth 80 crore, 11 luxury watches and cash of 1.37 crore in a joint operation against smugglers, according to a Finance Ministry release.

 

“The search represents a major blow to illicit activities and underscores DRI's commitment to combating economic offences and safeguarding the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Further investigations are currently underway,” the Finance Ministry said.

 

Based on inputs from the Gujarat ATS, the authorities searched a residential flat in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad on March 17, 2025.

They recovered 87.92 kilograms of gold bars valued at around 80 crore, the majority of which had foreign markings. Apart from gold, authorities discovered 11 luxury watches, including a Patek Philippe watch studded with diamonds, a Jacob & Co timepiece, and a Franck Muller watch, and jewellery studded with diamonds and other precious/ semi-precious stones, which weighed around 19.66 kg. The valuation of the watches and jewellery was not immediately available.

First Published:20 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST
