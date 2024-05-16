Active Stocks
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Retired ATC official, wife waiting to refuel found in 'decomposed state'

Written By Chanchal

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: A couple, waiting to refuel, was found dead inside their car stuck underneath the structure which collapsed following a massive dust storm in Mumbai

NDRF and Mumbai Fire Brigade officials have been carrying out search and rescue operations at the site of a billboard collapse in the Chedanagar area of Ghatkopar, MumbaiPremium
NDRF and Mumbai Fire Brigade officials have been carrying out search and rescue operations at the site of a billboard collapse in the Chedanagar area of Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: A retired general manager of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and his wife were found dead inside their car, stuck underneath the illegal giant hoarding that collapsed amid a massive storm in Mumbai. The couple, 60-year-old ATC manager Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita, 59, had stopped at the petrol pump to refuel when the tragedy struck. The rescue and search operation was conducted immediately after the hoarding collapse and the bodies of the two were found three days later.

The bodies were found in a “decomposed state" and were taken to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital around 1 am.

According to the reports, Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita were staying at ATC guest house in Western Mumbai and had left for Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh when the storm hit Mumbai. On Tuesday, his mobile location was tracked to the accident site.

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official had earlier informed PTI that the rescue team had spotted the car and the bodies but couldn't pull them out. Rescuers crawled to reach the car, but there was no way of retrieving the bodies unless the girder was moved, he had said.

The couple was among the 16 persons who were killed when the giant hoarding on a petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area collapsed amidst a storm that hit Mumbai, trapping as many as a hundred. The accident has also left 75 people injured.

The search and rescue operation was conducted for 66 hours. It was called off on Thursday morning, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the civic body has thoroughly checked the accident site to ensure that no more person is trapped there. Now, the work of clearing the debris will continue through the day, he said.

The BMC chief also said that action is being taken on a “war footing" to remove illegal hoardings in the metropolis. “There should be no hoardings (in the city) other than those meeting the specifications laid down for hoardings. So it is not a question of who owns them or whose place they are in," Bhushan Gagrani said.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 16 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST
