Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Retired ATC official, wife waiting to refuel found in 'decomposed state'
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: A couple, waiting to refuel, was found dead inside their car stuck underneath the structure which collapsed following a massive dust storm in Mumbai
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: A retired general manager of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and his wife were found dead inside their car, stuck underneath the illegal giant hoarding that collapsed amid a massive storm in Mumbai. The couple, 60-year-old ATC manager Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita, 59, had stopped at the petrol pump to refuel when the tragedy struck. The rescue and search operation was conducted immediately after the hoarding collapse and the bodies of the two were found three days later.