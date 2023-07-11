Ghaziabad: 6 dead after school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | CCTV footage surfaces1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9. RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi while the TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram.
At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9 on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the school bus had no student on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences to the families of those who died. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CMO's office.
The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.
Yesterday, atleast nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, an official told news agency ANI. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh. Three women, one child, and five men were killed in the accident. Treatment of seriously injured patients is going on in the Medical College, added the official.