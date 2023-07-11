comScore
Business News/ News / Ghaziabad: 6 dead after school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | CCTV footage surfaces
Back

Ghaziabad: 6 dead after school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway | CCTV footage surfaces

 1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9. RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi while the TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram.

5 dead after school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut ExpresswayPremium
5 dead after school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9 on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the school bus had no student on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi while the TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram.

"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.

The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.

"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.

Watch CCTV video here

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences to the families of those who died. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CMO's office.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.

Yesterday, atleast nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, an official told news agency ANI. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh. Three women, one child, and five men were killed in the accident. Treatment of seriously injured patients is going on in the Medical College, added the official.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout