Six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9. RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi while the TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9 on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the school bus had no student on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on Ghaziabad NH 9 on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the school bus had no student on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.
RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi while the TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram.
RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi while the TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram.
"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.
The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.
"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.
"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.
Watch CCTV video here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Watch CCTV video here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences to the families of those who died. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CMO's office.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences to the families of those who died. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CMO's office.
The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.
The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.
Yesterday, atleast nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, an official told news agency ANI. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh. Three women, one child, and five men were killed in the accident. Treatment of seriously injured patients is going on in the Medical College, added the official.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yesterday, atleast nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, an official told news agency ANI. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh. Three women, one child, and five men were killed in the accident. Treatment of seriously injured patients is going on in the Medical College, added the official.