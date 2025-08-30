When scammer meets a hacker: Ghaziabad conman busted after hacker hijacks webcam, exposes Aadhaar details

An Uttar Pradesh resident has come under scrutiny after a “professional hacker” claimed that Manish Kumar, a Ghaziabad resident, has 'scammed thousands of people. The allegations came to light when a social media user — who specialises in hunting scammers — posted a series of threads on X about his alleged intrusion into Kumar's laptop.

What scam was Kumar running? The user shared that Kumar operates a "classic tech support scam," luring victims through “fake Google ads.” "When I hacked into his laptop and switched on the live webcam feed, he instantly panicked and blocked the camera view with his hand!" wrote X user NanoBaiter.

Kumar’s modus operandi involved pretending to be Anti-Virus Guard (AVG) support and using fake Google ads to attract victims. He would then request remote access and invent bogus issues to charge for useless “support.”

How did NanoBaiter turn the tables? "I played along with his script until he tried to remote into my computer. He thought he was in control, but I was about to flip the scam on him...exploiting one of the biggest weaknesses in cybersecurity: The human vulnerability," NanoBaiter explained.

After obtaining the laptop’s IP address, the OP accessed files, monitored the screen in real time, and even opened the live webcam feed.

"When I opened the live webcam feed, he immediately knew that he messed up big time and put his hand over the camera, but it was already too late."

NanoBaiter then claimed to have outsmarted the scammer by uncovering his name and apartment complex in Ghaziabad, while also downloading his Aadhar card, PAN card, and passport.

"I matched the photos from his PC with the face I saw on the webcam feed. No question this was Manish Kumar, running tech support scams straight out of his bedroom," said NanoBaiter, who also tagged the Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against Kumar.

How did social media react? NanoBaiter received applause from social media users for exposing scammers who target innocent people. Here are some of the reactions:

"This apartment is actually in front of my house. Never knew a scammer lived there. @Uppolice @ghaziabadpolice, time to hunt him down," said one user.

Another added: "You are doing an amazing job exposing these criminals and it doesn't look like you are ever going to get off their necks lol keep up the great work."

A third commented: "You're doing work that needs to be done. Government is not going to do this for us. And your skill sets are those that one needs to have to get this work done. We are so appreciative!"