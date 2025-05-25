Ghaziabad cop dies as police station roof collapses amid severe storm, heavy rainfall

A 58-year-old sub-inspector tragically lost his life when the roof of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office in Ankur Vihar collapsed during severe storms and heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased officer, Veerendra Mishra from Etawah, had a long-standing career with the Uttar Pradesh Police, having started as a constable. According to ACP Ajay Kumar Singh, Mishra was working late on Saturday night to complete some pending tasks and had fallen asleep at the office. At approximately 2am on Sunday, the roof gave way under the strain of the storm, causing fatal injuries.

The building, which had previously served as a police chowki, was being utilised as the ACP office due to space constraints. The Ankur Vihar police station and circle were officially sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh government in March 2023. Prior to this, the office operated from the Indirapuri chowki under Loni.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the collapse and to assess any lapses in building safety.

Delhi Endures Heavy Rainfall, Disrupting Normal Life This tragic incident coincides with a period of intense and persistent rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The city experienced heavy showers overnight, resulting in widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions to daily activities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded over 80 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours, marking one of the heaviest downpours this monsoon season. The continuous rain has led to flooding in low-lying areas such as Anand Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, and parts of South Delhi, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.

The IMD has forecast further bouts of rain and thunderstorms over the coming days in Delhi, warning of possible localized flooding and urging citizens to exercise caution. The heavy rainfall is attributed to a strong western disturbance combined with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, intensifying monsoon activity in northern India.

