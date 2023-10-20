comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ News / Ghaziabad Police issues traffic advisory ahead of launch of India's first, fastest train RAPIDX today
Back Back

Ghaziabad Police issues traffic advisory ahead of launch of India's first, fastest train RAPIDX today

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Traffic diversions and parking arrangements in place ahead of launch of India's first, fastest train RAPIDX.

Ghaziabad traffic police issued an advisory ahead of launch of India's first, fastest train RAPIDX train giving a series of traffic diversions and parking arrangements.Premium
Ghaziabad traffic police issued an advisory ahead of launch of India's first, fastest train RAPIDX train giving a series of traffic diversions and parking arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag off the maiden journey on the 17-km priority corridor located in Ghaziabad today with the launch of India's first Rapid Rail train, named RAPIDX. Ghaziabad traffic police issued an advisory ahead of the event giving a series of traffic diversions and parking arrangements. 

From 07:00 am until the end of the program, the following restrictions will apply:

Also read: PM Modi to flag off India's first, fastest urban transit system RAPIDX train in Delhi NCR next week. Details here

Restrictions on vehicle movement

Except for vehicles visiting the area for the program, the movement of all other types of vehicles will be completely banned. The movement of all types of vehicles near the scheduled event will be banned from these routes:

  1. Hindon Airforce Golchakkar via Mchannagar towards Sahibabad RapidX station/public meeting 
  2. Police Station Link Road Red Light towards Sahibabad RapidX Station/Public Meeting 
  3. CISF Road Indrapuram towards Sahibabad RapidX Station and Jan Sabha
  4. Solar Energy Road towards Sahibabad RapidX Station and Jan Sabha 
  5. Lal Kuon and Seemapuri
  6. Loni to Bhopura via Hindon Roundabout via Nagdwar towards Rajnagar extension and from ALT intersection
  7. Meerut towards Ghaziabad (except vehicles coming for the program) will not be able to come from Duhai Peripheral towards Ghaziabad.
  8. Siddharth Vihar Red Light towards Meerut Tiraha  
  9. Atmaram Steel towards ALT via Hapur Chung

Also read: India-UK FTA: Committee of Secretaries meet to iron out tricky parts

Route to reach the venue

Vehicles approaching the venue from Modinagar, Muradnagar, Hapur, and Meerut will have to travel via the elevated road through Rainagar Extension, descending from Kanawani near Buddha Chowk. 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Vehicles approaching the venue from Baghpat, Loni, Tronica City, Loni Border, Bhopura, Tila Mode, Tulsi Niketan will be directed to Solar Urja Road via the underpass from Karan Gate Roundabout, Bikaner Roundabout (Rajendra Nagar Metro Station) to Sahibabad Railway Station Cut. 

Parking arrangements are also in place for vehicles visiting the area for the event, refer to the road advisory for more details.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App