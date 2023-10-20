Traffic diversions and parking arrangements in place ahead of launch of India's first, fastest train RAPIDX.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag off the maiden journey on the 17-km priority corridor located in Ghaziabad today with the launch of India's first Rapid Rail train, named RAPIDX. Ghaziabad traffic police issued an advisory ahead of the event giving a series of traffic diversions and parking arrangements.

From 07:00 am until the end of the program, the following restrictions will apply:

Also read: PM Modi to flag off India's first, fastest urban transit system RAPIDX train in Delhi NCR next week. Details here Restrictions on vehicle movement Except for vehicles visiting the area for the program, the movement of all other types of vehicles will be completely banned. The movement of all types of vehicles near the scheduled event will be banned from these routes:

Hindon Airforce Golchakkar via Mchannagar towards Sahibabad RapidX station/public meeting Police Station Link Road Red Light towards Sahibabad RapidX Station/Public Meeting CISF Road Indrapuram towards Sahibabad RapidX Station and Jan Sabha Solar Energy Road towards Sahibabad RapidX Station and Jan Sabha Lal Kuon and Seemapuri Loni to Bhopura via Hindon Roundabout via Nagdwar towards Rajnagar extension and from ALT intersection Meerut towards Ghaziabad (except vehicles coming for the program) will not be able to come from Duhai Peripheral towards Ghaziabad. Siddharth Vihar Red Light towards Meerut Tiraha Atmaram Steel towards ALT via Hapur Chung Also read: India-UK FTA: Committee of Secretaries meet to iron out tricky parts Route to reach the venue Vehicles approaching the venue from Modinagar, Muradnagar, Hapur, and Meerut will have to travel via the elevated road through Rainagar Extension, descending from Kanawani near Buddha Chowk.

Vehicles approaching the venue from Baghpat, Loni, Tronica City, Loni Border, Bhopura, Tila Mode, Tulsi Niketan will be directed to Solar Urja Road via the underpass from Karan Gate Roundabout, Bikaner Roundabout (Rajendra Nagar Metro Station) to Sahibabad Railway Station Cut.

Parking arrangements are also in place for vehicles visiting the area for the event, refer to the road advisory for more details.

