Ghaziabad woman seen dragging, beating mother-in-law in shocking CCTV footage

A shocking CCTV footage is going viral on the internet, which shows a woman from Ghaziabad physically assaulting her mother-in-law outside their home. The video has sparked outrage on the internet.

The incident took place on July 1, near the Govindpuram area. The video starts with a woman identified as Akanksha in a heated argument with her mother-in-law, Sudesh Devi. Akanksha was accompanied by her mother, who was seen recording the entire incident on her mobile phone, according to an NDTV report.

urther in the video, the situation escalates, and Sudesh Devi notices Akanksha's mother recording the argument. She tries to grab the phone from the hands of Akanksha’s mother, who appears to be filming the incident.

Moments later, Akanksha attacks her mother-in-law, hitting her repeatedly and dragging her to the floor. In between the altercation, Sudesh Devi tries to knock on the door for help, but Akanksha continues hitting her. Fortunately, someone helped Sudesh Devi by opening the door of the house.

India Today reported that Sudesh Devi was forced to visit the police station multiple times to file a complaint, which was allegedly delayed. However, a case was eventually registered at the Kavi Nagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Akanksha, who works as a software engineer and reportedly works from home, has been married to Antariksh, also a software engineer based in Gurugram, for two and a half years.

The video has triggered public concern online, with many questioning the delayed police action and the role of bystanders during the assault.

A user tagged Noida police on X and wrote, “We hope you will put this bahu behind bars.”

Another user commented, “Hope she gets arrested and punished for her deed.”

“Very sad. Such women should be put behind bars,” the third user wrote on X.