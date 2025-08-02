Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to Texas prison camp that houses Elizabeth Holmes, Jen Shah. All you need to know

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a low-security prison camp in Texas, according to officials from the Bureau of Prisons. The move comes as Maxwell's case and the broader Epstein investigation have re-entered the spotlight, sparking widespread public interest and controversy.

The Bureau did not elaborate on the reasons behind the transfer. Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, confirmed her relocation to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, but declined to comment further.

Convicted in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, was convicted in 2021 on multiple counts of sex trafficking and related charges for helping Epstein lure underage girls into a network of abuse. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors argued that Epstein’s crimes could not have taken place without her involvement.

Since her sentencing, Maxwell had been held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida — a low-security facility. Her new placement in Bryan, Texas, places her among other high-profile inmates such as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and reality TV personality Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

What Is a Federal Prison Camp? Federal prison camps are the lowest-security institutions in the US prison system, typically without fences or armed guards. They are often home to inmates classified as minimal risk, many of whom work jobs like landscaping, cleaning, or maintenance around the facility.

These camps are designed to operate with minimal supervision and a high degree of trust, allowing for smoother daily operations and easier movement of inmates performing work assignments.

Maxwell’s Legal Team Pushes for Supreme Court Appeal Maxwell continues to fight her conviction. Her legal team has petitioned the US Supreme Court to hear her case, claiming that she was denied a fair trial. Her lawyers have also raised the possibility of a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, who has previously been linked — controversially — to figures involved in the Epstein scandal.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether it will hear her appeal by late September.

Pressure Mounts on Justice Department Over Epstein Files Public interest in Maxwell's case has surged again in recent weeks, fuelled by frustration with the US Department of Justice. In July, the DOJ announced it would not release further documents related to the Epstein sex trafficking investigation — a move that angered online researchers, journalists, and Trump supporters who suspect a government cover-up.

Following the backlash, senior administration officials have sought to demonstrate their commitment to transparency. This includes requesting the unsealing of grand jury transcripts linked to the Epstein probe.

Maxwell Interviewed by Officials; Congress Seeks Testimony Maxwell was recently interviewed over two days at a Florida courthouse by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, signalling renewed interest from federal authorities. At the same time, the House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Congressman James Comer, has also expressed interest in interviewing her as part of their investigation into Epstein’s criminal enterprise.

Maxwell’s legal team said this week they would be open to cooperating — but only if granted immunity from further prosecution and advance access to the questions. However, in a letter to her lawyers on Friday, Rep. Comer declined both requests. He noted the committee was prepared to postpone her deposition until her Supreme Court appeal is resolved but made clear that immunity and prior disclosure of questions were not options.

“Your client’s testimony is vital,” Comer wrote, “but the committee will not compromise the integrity of its investigation.”

What’s Next for Ghislaine Maxwell? As she settles into life at the Bryan prison camp, Ghislaine Maxwell remains at the centre of one of the most high-profile criminal sagas in recent US history. With legal battles still unfolding and Congressional interest intensifying, her story — and that of Jeffrey Epstein — is far from over.