Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised ‘halfway’ through India’s all-party delegation visit to Gulf countries

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, has been hospitalised. The delegation is currently in Kuwait and is yet to visit Saudi Arabia and Algeria as part of its mission to convey India’s firm stance against terrorism.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda shared an update on the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and said that he is ‘stable’ and ‘under medical supervision’.

MP Baijayant Panda wrote, “Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures . His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.”

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda landed in Kuwait on May 26 after successfully concluding its Bahrain leg of the visit.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

At Kuwait, the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday called on Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida A S Al-Maousharji and apprised him of India's recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism.

The delegation earlier visited Bahrain and briefed Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa about the challenge of cross-border terrorism facing India and New Delhi’s firm resolve to combat it.

It also met Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, the chairman of Shura Bahrain, the upper house of the legislative body of Bahrain and underscored India’s resolve to fight against terrorism and strengthen bilateral ties.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.