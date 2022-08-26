Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter. Signalling his next political move in his resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said, “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress."

Meanwhile, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.

Senior Congress leader and former minister RS Chib resigns from Primary membership of Congress soon after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad