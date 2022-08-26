Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to float new political party after exit from Congress1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 03:41 PM IST
- Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to float a new political party after resigning from the Congress
Listen to this article
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter. Signalling his next political move in his resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said, “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress."