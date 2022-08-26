Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to float new political party after exit from Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to float new political party after exit from Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress 
1 min read . 03:41 PM ISTLivemint

  • Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to float a new political party after resigning from the Congress

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter. Signalling his next political move in his resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said, “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress."

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter. Signalling his next political move in his resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said, “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress."

Meanwhile, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.

Senior Congress leader and former minister RS Chib resigns from Primary membership of Congress soon after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader and former minister RS Chib resigns from Primary membership of Congress soon after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.