Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter. Signalling his next political move in his resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said, “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress."

