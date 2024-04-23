Gid and man on my iPhone

I was finishing a text message when I accidentally typed “Gid bless you." Rather than fix the typo by inserting “God," my iPhone underlined the errant word in red and offered me three corrections: “Giddy," “Did," and “Kid." You know, “Giddy bless you!" Or: “How in Did’s name did that happen?" Or: “Kid bless America." Apple can’t be expected to wade into the minutiae of every message—but how could it exclude the obvious option from the list of fixes?