This festive season was like never before for gig workers. Now comes the reset
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Devina Sengupta 4 min read 12 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
E-commerce, logistics, and consumer goods companies hired temporary and gig workers in record numbers to handle the surge in demand during the festival season this year. From January, a majority of such hires will find themselves without jobs, struggling to secure their next opportunity.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI : After record seasonal hiring during the festival period, gig workers stare an unusually lean period this new year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story