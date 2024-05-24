Gildan’s Board Resigns En Masse as Activist Investor Triumphs
(Bloomberg) -- Gildan Activewear Inc.’s entire board of directors and Chief Executive Officer Vince Tyra quit on Thursday, conceding defeat after a bruising five-month battle with an activist shareholder over the future of the Canadian clothing maker.