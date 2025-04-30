Gilgit, Skardu isolated as PIA scraps services; international flights diverted via China amid India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu, and other destinations in the region. The abrupt decision has sparked concern among local residents and tourists who heavily rely on air travel to access these remote, mountainous regions, reported Business Today.

Gilgit and Skardu serve as critical gateways to the northern territories, which have limited road infrastructure and challenging terrain. The sudden halt in service presents significant logistical challenges, with land routes often unreliable due to weather conditions, long travel durations, and poor road quality.

PIA has not issued an official explanation for the suspension, but sources within the aviation sector suggest the move is part of a broader restructuring effort. The national carrier has been under severe financial stress, prompting it to cut back on less profitable or operationally demanding routes. The suspension is expected to impact not just passenger mobility but also the transport of goods, essential supplies, and tourism-driven economic activity in the affected areas.

The development highlights the fragile nature of air connectivity in Pakistan’s northern belt and raises fresh questions about PIA’s operational strategy. As of now, no private airline has stepped in to fill the gap, and given the high operational costs and infrastructure constraints, the entry of other carriers remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the airline is also facing disruptions on its international network due to recent airspace tensions with India. Earlier this month, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights, leading to rerouting of several services. As a result, PIA has started diverting international flights through Chinese airspace, leading to longer flight times and increased fuel costs.

The first rerouted flight, a service from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur, took off this week with over 120 passengers onboard, charting a new flight path over China. According to the Times of Karachi, this is part of a larger strategic shift aimed at ensuring operational continuity amid escalating diplomatic tensions with India and security concerns along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.